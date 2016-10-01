The 3-day herbal plants expo that commenced at the District Science Centre here on Friday is attracting a good number of visitors, especially students who showed keen interest on understanding the medicinal value of these plants.

V. Chelladurai, formerly Research Officer, CCRAS, presided over the inaugural function and inaugurated the event. He said the objective of organising this fair was to tell the public about the medicinal properties of the herbal plants growing in this region, especially in areas close to the Western Ghats.

“The exhibition provides the right opportunity and first-hand experience to the visitors for identifying the medicinal plants and understanding their medicinal values. Since medicinal plants, if used rightly, provide permanent relief to patients without causing any side-effect, people are getting attracted towards siddha formulations,” Dr. Chelladurai said.

A total of 586 herbal plants have been exhibited by the Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai, Agriculture College and Research Institute, Killikulam, Avizhtham, Papanasam, Sanjeevi Pharma, Sarah Tucker College, Saradha College for Women, Rani Anna Women’s College and others.

Public can visit the exhibition till 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 2).