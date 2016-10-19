Three-day programme on lifestyle management for jail staff under way

Those working in correctional administration live between two worlds – prison life and life over the wall. The question experts ask is: How do they balance these lives?

“Research has found that more prison officers are dying while in service when compared to other uniformed services. They are feeling the stress of the job,” M.R. Ahmed, director of Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) said.

It was to help prison officers to deal with the workplace stress and improve their lifestyle did APCA, in collaboration with the Department of Business Administration of Auxilium College, introduced a training on Lifestyle Management. The fourth such training programme commenced on Tuesday.

Mr. Ahmed said that it was important for prison officers to pay attention to their family. “Managing relations is important. They should do justice to their children, their education and career. They need to learn how to deal with stress,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day training programme, Colonel Iqbal Hasan, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bangladesh, too pointed out that the challenges faced by the prison staff were critical. They had to deal with violence, stay alert all the time, mitigate problems and had the responsibility of maintaining security, he said.

“Stress influences the quality of life. So, we need to focus on training. Relationship management, personality development, spiritual and health management should be looked into. Their work-life balance should improve,” he said.

Beulah Suresh, head of Business Administration of Auxilium College, said that the course dealt with many concepts including nutrition and health, and time management. “The course also deals with personality management. We do a SWOT analysis to identify our strengths and weaknesses,” she said.

As many as 20 officers, including four women, are taking part in the training programme at APCA. This included officers from the rank of deputy superintendents, assistant superintendents, jailors and probation officers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The course includes sessions on personality management, relationship management, time management, parenting skills, emotional management, health management, nutrition management and stress management. Beulah Emmanuel, training coordinator, APCA, was present.