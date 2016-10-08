A strong railway height gauge is being installedon either sides of the subway at K.K. Nagar along Chennimalai road in Erode district.-PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

The Engineering Wing of the Railways is mid-way through strengthening the height gauge on either sides of the subway along Chenniamlai Road near K.K. Nagar. Construction of a strong height gauge with a sturdy beam is being carried out in the wake of damages caused on the conventional barricades that get hit and knocked down by overloaded lorries.

There is a double track over the subway of which one is of a lesser height and gets damaged by the vertical reach of such overloaded lorries. The barricades had to be replaced for quite a number of times in the last few years. Traffic jams occur on every such occasion when lorries could not pass through the barricade. During peak hours, school buses and vans pass through the subway in large numbers owing to the presence of educational institutions in the stretch of Chennimalai Road extending for a few km up to Senathipathipalayam.

According to official sources, the Railways had permitted the subway only for passage of light vehicular traffic to avoid hardship to the public in the city.

But the movement of overloaded lorries could not be completely stopped since there is none to regulate traffic at the location round the clock. The new height gauge with a sturdy supporting beam would be a strong deterrent for overloaded lorries in future.

Sources added that a move by the State Highways Department for construction of a road overbridge as a long-term solution was now in a proposal stage.