Moderate showers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur

Several parts of Nagapattinam district received heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the monsoon turned active.

Nagapattinam recorded the maximum of 13.7 centimetres of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Many other parts of the district too received good rainfall.

There was no rain in most parts of the district on Thursday meeting the requirement of farmers as continuous heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of fields. Though the rain has been timely, farmers say that given the dwindling storage in the Mettur Dam, the fate of the samba paddy crop would still hang in balance.

“There has to be good rainfall and more importantly at periodic and timely intervals. If there were to be heavy rainfall continuously, the fields will be flooded. The storage at Mettur has almost gone dry. The fate of the samba crop remains precarious as we need water till the end of January,” said S.K.G.Giridharan, president, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam.

The following is the chief amount of rainfall recorded in other parts of the district during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday (in mm): Tirupoondi 62.60, Talaignayar 53.80, Mayiladuthurai 46.50, Vedaranyam 41.70, Sirkazhi 38.70 and Kollidam 21. The district received an average of 46.19 mm of rainfall during the period.

Many parts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts received moderate showers on Wednesday. The following is chief amount of rainfall recorded in the districts during the same period (in mm): Tiruvarur district - Thiruthuraipoondi 50, Kudavasal 46.8, Valangaiman 28.2, Tiruvarur 23.2, Pandavayar Head 22, Mannargudi 20, Nannilam 18.8, Needamangalam 17 and Muthupettai 8. Thanjavur district - Peravurani 29, Manjalaru 26.60, Ayyampettai 25, Kumbakonam 24, Tiruvaiyaru 23, Neivasal Thenpathi 21, Papanasam 19, Eachanviduthi 15.20, Adirampattinam and Lower Anicut 11 each and Madukur 8.60.