Heavy rain lashed the city and peripheries bringing down the mercury on Wednesday.

On the one hand, it was a great relief as the residents were facing the heat from as early as 7 a.m.

The rains in the evening not only brought down the temperature in the city substantially, but also led to recharging of groundwater to an extent.

On the other side, the poor upkeep of the city got exposed.

Low-lying areas were inundated.

Periyar bus stand stretch was a classic example of water logging in the city.

Umbrella inside bus

As the rain lashed the city from 6 p.m., people stayed off road. Motorcyclists hurried towards shelters and the roads suddenly wore a deserted look.

However, many passengers who were waiting at Periyar bus stand for over 30 minutes had a shock when they boarded a bus to Vadapalanji. The roof was so damaged that rainwater poured in forcing passengers to open their umbrellas. A student journalist, who was in the bus, took a video of it from her smart phone and posted it on the Facebook. From the moment it was posted it went viral.

Some of the comments were: “The government can provide in built-in umbrellas in such buses so that passengers can use it during rain.”

Another post said, “Welcome to Nagercoil...we haveaplenty of buses with big holes.”

When contacted, a TNSTC official said they received 38 new buses recently which were being operated on mofussil routes. The old buses with damaged roof would be withdrawn and repaired immediately, he assured.

That the Corporation of Madurai had issued orders to the contractors to lay roads before the advent of monsoon is a different story.