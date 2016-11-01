Drive follows the mysterious death of seven residents of the village

The Public Health Department has screened over 700 residents of Thandarai in Tiruvannamalai where seven persons, including five of a family, died last month.

A medical team continues to camp in the village and is keeping an eye on any toxic-related symptoms in people.

The five persons, including three children, died after developing symptoms of vomiting, while the other two died due to illness. This triggered a massive public health exercise in the village located in Tiruvannamalai panchayat union. Nevertheless, officials have not been able to ascertain the cause of these deaths.

K. Kolandasamy, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the exact cause of death was not known. “But the situation is under control. Two to three persons from the village have been admitted to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital with symptoms including uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes. They are under observation,” he said. The village is under continuous observation, and has been completely disinfected. There has been no other person with symptoms of vomiting, he added. “The deaths appear to be due to toxic contamination, possibly through food. We are waiting for some more results of tests on food and grain samples for toxic residue,” he said. The director pointed out that the medical team, which is camping at the village, has screened more than 700 persons in the village. General check-up was done, and persons were checked for toxin-affected features.

“We check the eyes, symptoms of giddiness, neurological manifestations and gastro intestinal symptoms such vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. We are screening school students at the school during the morning and evening hours,” Dr. Kolandasamy said.

He added that the department did not want to take any chances, and had advised the medical team to admit any person with vomiting and abdominal pain to the medical college.

In fact, the official said it was challenging as the cause of death was not known even after a comprehensive analysis. The officials checked for food contamination, water contamination, proper hygiene, presence of snakes, family enmity, zoonotic diseases, use of insecticides, and many more.

“Tests for infectious diseases were negative. Toxic food as in tinned food, contaminated meat can cause sudden death. These have pre-formed toxins,” he explained.

Preliminary inquiry by health staff had found that the five persons had received injections from quacks immediately after developing vomiting, he said, adding,