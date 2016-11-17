Collector S.A. Raman at a medical camp organised for officials and their family members at the Collector's office on Wednesday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

They were screened for BP, random sugar

A total of 600 persons were screened at a medical camp organised for government employees and their family members at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The camp, which was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Vellore district branch, and Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, was inaugurated by Collector S. A. Raman.

The government staff and their family members were screened for blood pressure, random blood sugar, bone densitometry, body mass index and underwent X-ray, pulmonary function test and ECG test. Doctors from specialities such as orthopaedics, cardiology, gynaecology and paediatrics were present for consultation.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Mr. Raman asked the government employees to walk for at least five minutes every hour during office hours to avoid being seated in a place for a long time. He said the employees were unable to take care of their health as they could not take up exercises or consume food at the right time due to work load, according to a press release.

He added that in the present scenario, many had diabetes and blood pressure, and stressed the need to undergo medical check-up to keep the sugar level and blood pressure under control. He urged the employees to follow the diet and exercises prescribed on the basis of the medical check-up and lead a healthy life. Among others, J. Ananda Lakshmi, health care facilitator, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and C. Indernath, secretary of IRCS, Vellore were present.