The programme is to ensure children’s safety during floods

To ensure safety of school students during disasters, 150 heads of government middle schools in six blocks have been trained in disaster management in Vellore district. They will train their students and also establish school-level disaster management plans.

Organised by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Ranipet, the training programme was a State-wide initiative by the revenue and education departments, according to A. Basheer Ahmed, principal of DIET.

“We have to train 150 teachers of government middle schools in disaster management. We selected the heads of schools in six blocks – Kandhili, Tirupattur, Natrampalli, Alangayam, Jolarpet, Madhanur – that were affected in the floods last year,” he said.

The middle schools were selected as the children were young and would not know how to respond to disasters.

“Hence, we have asked the school heads to draft a local plan on responding to disasters at their school level. They can allot a specific number of children to each teacher so that they can be taken care at the time of a disaster,” he said.

They should also train the students on disaster safety. The students should be informed about the dos and don’ts during floods and the aftermath of floods when there could be outbreak of diseases, he added.

M. Suresh Kumar, lecturer, DIET, said the school heads were introduced to the various types of disasters – natural and man-made. Safety and first aid, psychological effects of disasters were outlined to them.

“We asked them to form disaster management committees in their schools. The members of the committees should be trained. We have also asked them to develop school-level disaster management plan so that they would be prepared to respond to disasters,” he said.

The heads of schools were also asked to assess their respective school areas for risks of disasters. “They can also hold mock drills to assess their preparedness,” he added.

S.N. Janardhanan, State disaster response team member of Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu branch, demonstrated first aid techniques to the school heads.

