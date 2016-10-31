Panchayat Union Middle School has emerged as a model school

With the installation of CCTV cameras and other improved facilities for students, a Panchayat Union Middle School, Perumalpatti village in Sankarankoil Panchayat Union has emerged as a model school. Stating that the new facility was the first of its kind in a government school in the district, Collector M. Karunakaran appreciated the initiative taken by the school Headmaster, S. Elangovan, after inaugurating it.

The efforts of the Headmaster in improving the standards of the school resulted in the increased enrolment of students.

Apart from the sanctioned strength, 36 students had been admitted to the school with special permission from the government, the Collector said.

The funds for installing CCTV cameras and taking up renovation works to the tune of Rs. 4. lakh were generated by the school administration itself.

It was also good to know that teachers were instructed to handover their cell phones to the Headmaster and phone calls could be made only at class intervals, the Collector said.

Such practice would not allow the attention of the teachers to deviate and in turn the students would also be discouraged from using cell phones, he said. Hailing the efforts of the Headmaster, the Collector appealed to other government schools to adopt similar initiatives for the benefit of the students.