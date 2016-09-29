A Tirunelveli court convicted a head constable, now under suspension, in a murder case and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, Shanmugaraj (48) of Kottaivilayanur near Pavoorchartram, the head constable who was working in Surandai police station, stabbed to death his colleague, Isakki (55), a special sub-inspector, over a quarrel on July 26, 2012. The accused, who was sharing a room with Isakki and two other colleagues, had an altercation with the victim, following his transfer to Suththamalli. In a fit of rage, he stabbed him to death.

The third additional sessions judge, Dhanendran, who heard the case, sentenced the head constable under suspension to life imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs. 1000.