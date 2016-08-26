Pulling up the School Education Department for not implementing its order for about seven years, the Madras High Court has directed officials to relax the age requirement for a woman, who was supposed to be given a job on compassionate grounds following the passing away for her mother.

R. Maheswari sought a job on compassionate grounds in 1995, following the death of her mother, which was also recommended by the Director of School Education. Since it was not effected, she moved the Madras High Court and a single judge had passed an order in her favour in 2009.

The present appeal was filed by the Department challenging the single judge’s order. “The purpose of providing compassionate appointment is to ameliorate the situation arising from such demise. This the respondent (Ms. Maheswari) has certainly been deprived of by the callous attitude of the appellants (School Education officials),” the First Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said.

Citing the single judge’s order which directed that appointment suitable to her educational qualification should be provided within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order in 2009, the Bench said, “There has been no interim stay of the order and thus, the order ought to have been implemented by now.”