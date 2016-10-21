MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here has directed the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police to consider a plea made by the second wife of a policeman, who had died in harness, seeking equal share of his terminal benefits to her two minor children though her husband had nominated only his first wife to receive the money. Pointing out that nominees were only custodians and they could not deny a share in the money to other legal heirs, Justice S. Vimala directed the SP to pass appropriate orders within two weeks on a plea made by the petitioner to include the names of the two children born to her through the deceased Head Constable in disbursement proceedings.

The petitioner had claimed to have married the policeman with the consent of his first wife on November 12, 2006. Thereafter, she begot a girl followed by a boy who were now eight and seven years old respectively but after the death of her husband on November 21, 2015, the first wife and her daughter were trying to take away the terminal benefits, she alleged.

Claiming to have given a representation to the Director General of Police as well as the SP on November 24, 2015, to include her two children too as the beneficiaries of the terminal benefits due to her husband, the petitioner alleged that her plea was not considered despite her children’s birth certificate identifying the policeman as their father.

After recording her submissions, the judge said: “It is pertinent to point out that the nominee is only a trustee who can receive/act on behalf of all the legal heirs of the deceased and no ownership right is vested with the nominee.” Hence, she directed the SP to consider the petitioner’s plea in the light of the legal position and the birth certificates produced by her. In a similar case filed by the mother of a deceased employee of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the judge had ordered that the petitioner was entitled to half the share of the terminal benefits due to the employee who had died in harness despite him having nominated his wife alone to receive the amount in the event of his death.