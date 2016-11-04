The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday expressed concern over many preventive detention orders passed against black marketeers under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, being revoked by the State Government itself due to its failure to constitute a statutory Advisory Board to find out if there was sufficient cause for detentions.

Disposing of a batch of habeas corpus petitions filed by black marketeers whose detention orders had been revoked by the government, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran recorded the submission of the Additional Advocate General that the Board would be constituted within three weeks, and said: “We hope that the government would constitute the Board at the earliest without losing much time.”

The First Division Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu had expressed similar concern during the hearing of another habeas corpus petition on October 4, and said the delay in constitution of the Board had come in handy for black marketeers to escape from being detained.

Section 9 of the Act makes it mandatory for the State Government to constitute an Advisory Board comprising three persons “who are or have been or are qualified to be appointed as judges of a High Court” and appoint one of them “who is or has been a judge of a High Court to be its Chairman.”

The legislation also states that every detention order passed by a Collector or Commissioner of Police should be placed before the Board within three weeks from the date of detention. The Board, in turn, should analyse the materials and give a personal hearing to the detainee, if need be, and arrive at a conclusion as to whether there was sufficient cause for his/her detention.

The report of the Board should be placed before the State Government within seven weeks from the date of detention for either confirming the detention order or revoking it on the basis of the Board’s opinion. Wondering how long could such a sordid state of affairs continue, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu asked: “Why do your officials pass the detention orders at the first place if all of them end up being revoked?”