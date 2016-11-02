The district administration has sealed the District Club in Hasthampatti for failing to pay the lease amount of Rs. 3 crore on Tuesday.

Members of the club include government officials, retired personnel and industrialists ,while the District Collector is the president of the club. During scrutiny of records, it was found that the club administration failed to pay the lease amount for the past 10 years. The report was submitted to District Revenue Officer Sugumar, who after detailed inquiry ordered sealing of the club. On Tuesday, a team led by Salem RDO C. Vijaybabu along with Tahsildar Lenin and other officials sealed the club and cancelled the license for the bar.