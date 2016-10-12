NCC cadets of Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College, Rasipuram, setting up rainwater harvesting structure on the college campus.

The NCC cadets of Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College, Rasipuram, in Namakkal district set up a worthy example by creating rainwater harvesting structures on the college campus.

The NCC cadets attached to 15 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, Erode, set up small tanks for the purpose of harvesting rainwater.

Pledge

The cadets, led by R. Sivakumar, NCC officer of the college, also took pledge to set up more rainwater harvesting structures in all the buildings of the college campus and also in their houses. They also promised to motivate their relatives and neighbours to set up rainwater harvesting structures.