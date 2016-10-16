A 28-year-old woman, mother of two children, allegedly committed suicide after she was verbally abused by the parents of a youth, who is accused of attempting to rape her. Deepa was married to Chinnadurai (38), an autorickshaw driver of Periyar Nagar, near Krishnapuram.

On Thursday, when Deepa was alone at house, M. Rajiv Gandhi (23) of the same area entered her house in an inebriated condition and attempted to rape her. When she raised an alarm, he fled the house.

The couple lodged a complaint with the police. On Friday, Rajiv Gandhi’s parents went to Deepa’s house, abused her and demanded that she withdraw the complaint. Upset over the incident, she committed suicide by hanging. Those needing counselling could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

