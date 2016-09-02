Women, especially teenage girls, should be doubly cautious while using social media, said District Sessions and Principal Judge John R.D. Santhosham here on Thursday.

Inaugurating Student’s Club and Legal Aid Centre at Women’s Christian College, he said when technological capacity grew, a new kind of gender violence emerged in society. In this new media age, information super highway had become a tool for social networking and the world had become a global village where people of different walks of life were meeting.

However, women were facing a lot of challenges. It was for the teenage girls to develop different skills while studying, the judge said.

Talking about marriage, he said men and women should cultivate the habit of ‘give and take’. Many love marriages failed due to the ego of the couples. This would affect the future of their children, he added.

Principal Nirmala Manuvel presided.