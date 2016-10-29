The Singara Forest Range Officer has distributed handbills to all resort owners and members of the public in Masinagudi, Mavanallah, Bokkapuram, Singara and Vazhaithottam not to burst crackers during Deepavali near the forest boundaries.

The resort owners and the public have been asked to desist from “shining bright spotlights, playing loud music, bursting crackers,” and also from gathering at forest fringes.

These noises will cause large herbivores and carnivores to become disorientated and could lead to the animals abandoning their offspring, forest department officials cautioned.

“Any activity which disturbs the wildlife will be considered a violation of acts/rules in force and stringent action will be taken,” against those flouting the rules, forest department officials warned.