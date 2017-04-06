Tamil Nadu

Hailstorm in Tenkasi

TIRUNELVELI

A sudden hailstorm that lasted for a few minutes on Thursday evening brought much relief to the residents of Tenkasi.

After experiencing sweltering heat in the forenoon and afternoon, the residents heaved a sigh of relief when the hailstorm lashed the town around 4.30 p.m. The strong drizzle that lasted for about 30 minutes brought down the temperature.

Courtallam and Shencottai also experienced strong drizzle for a while in the evening.

However, Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli continued to reel under an extremely hot weather.

