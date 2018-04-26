Gutkha scam: Vaiko demands DGP’s resignation

more-in

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday demanded the resignation of DGP T.K.Rjendran in the gutkha scam. With the Madras High Court transferring the gutkha scam probe to the CBI, Mr Rajendran had no locus standi to continue as the head of the police force. If he continued to hold the top position, witnesses would not come forward to give evidence in the case, he feared.

The DGP who is facing serious charge of corruption in the gutkha scam should own up moral responsibility and resign or the government should sack him, Mr Vaiko told The Hindu. He also demanded the resignation of the State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.