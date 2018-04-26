Next Story

The gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu

Gutkha scam: Vaiko demands DGP’s resignation

Vaiko.

Vaiko.  

more-in

Witnesses would not come forward to give evidence in the case if he continues to head the state police, says the MDMK leader

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday demanded the resignation of DGP T.K.Rjendran in the gutkha scam. With the Madras High Court transferring the gutkha scam probe to the CBI, Mr Rajendran had no locus standi to continue as the head of the police force. If he continued to hold the top position, witnesses would not come forward to give evidence in the case, he feared.

The DGP who is facing serious charge of corruption in the gutkha scam should own up moral responsibility and resign or the government should sack him, Mr Vaiko told The Hindu. He also demanded the resignation of the State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
corruption & bribery
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2018 12:55:28 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gutkha-scam-vaiko-demands-dgps-resignation/article23680914.ece

© The Hindu

In Depth
Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu: the story so far
I-T probe unearths payment of bribes to TN Minister, officials for gutkha sale
Home Ministry calls for report on gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu
PIL petition filed in High Court against T. K. Rajendran as DGP
DGP posting: Court calls for records
I-T Dept did hand over gutkha scam report to Chief Secretary
Stalin demands inquiry by CBI into gutkha scam
HC rejects plea to rehear DGP case
I-T report to T.N. govt. goes missing
Missing files: DMK, PMK seek CBI probe
HC fixes norms for gutkha scam probe
Police thwart protest by Arappor Iyakkam
Why can’t CBI probe gutkha scam, asks HC
FIR in gutkha scam has no mention of Minister, two DGP-rank officers
GST Intelligence collects ₹9-crore excise for gutkha
Jayalalithaa wanted to take action in gutkha scam: T.N. ex-Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao
Gutkha scam probe hits a roadblock
I-T Dept. tells court its report on gutkha scam found in Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam
Pyare’s appointment challenged
Gutkha scam: ‘secret letter’ found in Jaya’s house
Two more IPS officers involved in gutkha scam
Gutkha scam: I-T dept. for CBI probe
Stalin sees bid to shield gutkha scam culprits
Gutkha scam: DVAC yet to file chargesheet
DVAC sends questionnaire to CM’s Additional Secretary on gutkha scam
Madras High Court orders CBI probe into gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu
You are reading
Gutkha scam: Vaiko demands DGP’s resignation