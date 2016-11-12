Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada is a mind-scrambling mix of genres – part romance, part road movie, part action thriller, part what-if-Michael-Corleone-came-to-Kollywood? The film begins with the admission that it is inspired by a moment from The Godfather – it turns out to be the moment at the hospital where Michael becomes a man. That film depicted the moment as an inexorable primal pull. You think you are so much better, but this is who you really are – it’s in your blood! AYM’s version of the moment feels like a different kind of destiny. You think you are so much better, but at the end of the day, you’re still a Tamil film hero, and you still have to be ‘mass’.

Is Menon genuinely trying to subvert our expectations from the star-driven masala movie as well as our expectations from his very specific brand of romance? Or is he just cooking up an alphabet soup to satisfy the A, B and C centres? The question is more interesting than this underwhelming film.

Silambarasan is in good form as… well, the film is coy about revealing his name, so let’s just call him AYM (Anonymous Young Male). He falls for his sister’s friend Leela (Manjima Mohan, whose casualness in front of the camera is a treat to behold), and we get the wonderful micro-moments that make up a Gautham Menon romance.

Around interval point, the film takes a sharp detour into action, and brings back memories of Udhayam NH4 . That film, too, was about a couple on the run, with a psycho cop on their trail (Baba Sehgal does the honours here), but it was so much more atmospheric, there was so much more at stake.

Menon’s films are always talk-heavy, but the voiceovers usually depict an inner life that we cannot sense from the scenes. They deepen the drama. Here, what we hear is what we see. Or have just seen. Or will end up seeing. The big why behind the happenings in the film are packed into a huge monologue (and it’s not that big of a why in any case).

After a point I just wanted AYM to stop talking. Even in the romantic portions, the lines aren’t cutie-pie enough to make us smile, and they aren’t sharp enough to make us bleed. You hear it, but you don’t feel it – except for an exchange in a taxi. Otherwise, all we see is a generic romance followed by a generic stretch of action. With a twist at the end that’s so preposterous, I laughed out loud.

Kaakha Kaakha had a lot of this flavour too – a slice of romance, followed by a slice of action, slathered with low-fat existentialism. But we were deeply invested in the couple, and we bayed for revenge.

Here, the characters are barely defined. It’s a running joke that we don’t know AYM’s name, but he needn’t have had one.

The screenplay could have just called them Boy and Girl, and the film would have been no different.

Even the things that have been worked out differently (on paper) sound better than they play out – like the emotions after the death of a friend hitting hard long after the fact, or AR Rahman’s superb Thalli pogaathey being used as a stunning counterpoint to the mayhem on screen. By the time we discover AYM’s name, it doesn’t feel like we’re finally in on the joke. It feels like the joke is on us.

BHARADWAJ RANGAN

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

Genre:Action-romance

Director:Gautham Menon

Cast: Silambarasan, Manjima Mohan, Baba Sehgal

Storyline:A romance gets a psycho cop and transforms into an action movie.

Bottomline:An underwhelming mishmash of genres