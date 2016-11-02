QUITE UNIQUE:Villagers of Gumatapuram at Thalavadi Taluk in the thick of their traditional celebration of ‘Goraihabba’ (smearing of cow dung) in Erode on Tuesday.-PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Scores of Gumatapuram villagers near Thalavadi in the district representing three generations literally wallowed in cow dung on Tuesday with a mix of unbridled enthusiasm and piety.

The dung of about 3,000 cattle in Gumatapuraim and surrounding villages was piled up in heaps on which they held handfuls and splashed on one other. The pre-dominantly Kannada-speaking people in the village who described the festival as ‘Goraihabba’ say the absence of rainfall coinciding with the event celebration on the third day after Deepavali made a difference this year.

Usually cow dung mixed with slush is splashed on one another. This time, however, water had to be mixed, Basavaraj, a resident said. The villagers are not clear about the time when the festival came into being, but are unanimous their belief that it was started as per the wishes of the spirit of a village shepherd belonging to Kurumba Gowder caste who had made a living seeking alms from the affluent households long back.

After the shepherd’s death, his belongings were washed away into a dump yard due to heavy rain, and when the garbage was cleared, the villagers had noticed blood oozing from a linga statue concealed inside a heap of cow dung. When the villagers became frantic, the Kurumba Gowder’s spirit had entered into a person and expressed the wish that the third day after Deepavali must be celebrated by villagers with high reverence to cow dung. And so, every year, the villagers have been collecting dung from about 3,000 heads of cattle from in and around Gumatapuram and pile them near the Beereswarar Temple for the celebration.

Caste harmony was conspicuous in the obeisance they paid to their deity all through their celebration entailed smearing one another with cow dung for ridding their village of all ailments and hardships.

The celebration began with a group of villagers belonging to Kurumba Gowda, Vokkaliga, Lingayats and Adi Dravidars having a bath together at the village tank and going in a procession to the temple to the accompaniment of drum beats.

One of the villagers was taken in a donkey to the temple square from the tank. No sooner did the middle-aged man mounted on the donkey get down upon reaching the vicinity of the temple, than the celebrations spanning three to four hour began with fanfare.