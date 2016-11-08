The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act will reduce the litigations and bring down the compliance cost, said S. Arokia Raj, Joint Commissioner, Department of Central Excise and Service Tax.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar on ‘Goods and Services Tax’ organised by the Salem chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the city recently, he said that everyone has to understand the concept of GST.

In her special address, Padmavathi, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Commercial Tax, Coimbatore, said that the GST aims at ‘one nation, one tax’ concept and expects fairness, adequacy and administrative ease. She also said that the incidence of tax is destination based and place of supply is important.

N. Santhanam, Chairman of the Salem chapter, presided.

C. Ramasubramaniam, Central Council member, gave a special address on GST and apprised the members and student members of the activities of the Central Council in enhancing the values of the profession.