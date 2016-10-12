There is a growing demand among farmers in the district for polyhouse farming – a new technology farming under full controlled temperatures and humidity conditions and automated water fertilization, J. Rajendran, Deputy Director of Horticulture said.

During 2015-16, the Department had helped four beneficiaries set up poly houses on a total area of 9,000 square metres and this year (2016-17), the Department has already completed setting up polyhouses on an area of 6,000 square metres and geared up to meet the demand for 10,000 square metres more, he said.

Back-ended subsidy

The beneficiaries were given back-ended subsidy under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM), he said.

Farmers have evinced interest in growing capsicum, hybrid tomato and cucumber under polyhouse farming, he said.

It costs about Rs. 10 lakh for setting up a poly house on 1,000 square metres and the beneficiary would be given a maximum subsidy of Rs. 4.67 lakh after a joint inspection team visited the house, he said.

The department also proposed to provide shade nets to an extent of 14,000 square metres, also under the back-ended subsidy scheme to farmers for growing greens, vegetables and to take up nursery activities, he said, adding 28 beneficiaries have been selected and each would be given 500 square metres of shade nets.