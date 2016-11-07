Trying their luck:Candidates writing TNPSC Group IV exam at St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, on Sunday; (right) DROS. Elango inspecting the examination at SLB Government Higher Secondary School, Nagercoil.Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

It was conducted to fill up 5,450 vacant posts of typists, surveyors, draughtsmen and junior assistants

As many as 34,321 candidates from various parts of Thoothukudi district appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group IV exam, which was held on Sunday.

The candidates took the exam in a total of 113 venues in the district. A total of 44,061 candidates applied for the exam and out of them, 9,740 were absent, sources said.

In all 144 centres were set up for the examination in eight taluks, including Thoothukudi, Ettayapuram, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram, Sathankulam, Srivaikuntam, Tiruchendur and Vilathikulam. The district administration had made necessary arrangements in the interest of candidates.

A.V. Balusamy, Member TNPSC, inspected the arrangements in exam halls at VOC College, St. Mary’s Boys Higher Secondary School and at Caldwell College here.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, 65,112 candidates wrote the exam at 253 venues in various taluks, including Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Sankarankovil, Tenkasi and Shencottah.

A total of 81,264 candidates had applied for the exam, but 16,152 candidates were absent.

TNPSC Member Madasamy along with District Revenue Officer Kulandaivelu inspected the arrangements, sources said.

Kanniyakumari

As many as 34,492 candidates appeared for exam in Kanniyakumari district.

The examinations were held in 123 examination halls in 83 centres.

The examination was videographed and was monitored by 123 revenue officials. Over 10 flying squads headed by officials in the rank of Deputy Collectors and 17 mobile vigilance teams were involved in monitoring the examination.

Fifty-two differently-abled and visually-challenged persons appeared for the examination.

The examination was conducted to fill up 5,450 vacant posts of typists, surveyors, draughtsmen and junior assistants. District Revenue Officer S. Elango inspected the examination centre at the SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil. Nagercoil Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar and Agasteeswaram Tahsildhar A.V. Murthy accompanied the DRO. Sources added that 8094 candidates were absent.

Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga

More than 43,000 candidates appeared for the examination. In Ramanathapuram, a total of 29,684 hall tickets were sent and 24,032 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 114 centres in eight blocks. In Sivaganga, 19,886 of 24,997 candidates turned up. In all, 43,918 candidates appeared for the examination, sources said. While 5,652 in Ramanathapuram district and 5,111 in Sivaganga district did not turn up for the examination.

Collector S Natarajan visited the centres at St Andrews Girls Higher Secondary School and Schwartz Higher Secondary School and inspected the facilities such as provision of drinking water, availability of uninterrupted power supply and special bus service by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations.

He said eight flying squads, each led by a Deputy Tahsildar and 25 mobile squads were formed to prevent copying and other malpractices in the examination hall. To ensure total transparency, the opening of sealed covers, containing question papers was videographed, he said. Arrangements were made for live webcasting of the entire examination process at a sensitive centre in Paramakudi.

In Sivaganga, the examinations were held at 86 centres in eight blocks. Collector S Malarvizhi ordered strict vigil in all the centres by deploying 18 mobile and 18 flying squads and arranging videograph in 71 centres