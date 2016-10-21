Damages to water bodies would be repaired during the next financial year, officials said during the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting here on Thursday. Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan presided.

Officials said that the channel that brings water to Suchindram pond would be repaired between March and May next year. Paalkulam would be desilted during the next summer. They said that the left bank of the Neyyar, branch canal of Mullaiyar between Malaikode and Vanniyur would be desilted. Farmers were told that enough fertilizer is available in the district. TANFED has 561 tonnes, cooperative agencies have 3169 tonnes and private dealers have 534 tonnes.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango was present.