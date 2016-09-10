Taluk-level meetings to redress grievances of family cardholders in connection with public distribution system would be held on Saturday.

In a statement, the Collector, A. Sivagnanam, said that the Commissioner for Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection has instructed the officials to conduct taluk-level grievance redressal meetings.

The meetings would be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the following places in which the Taluk Supply Officer of the respective taluks would receive petitions from the public and take immediate action on their demands and grievances.

People can give petitions seeking inclusion and deletion of names and also for incorporating changes in residential address.

They can also air their grievances to the District Supply Officer over his mobile phone 94450-00353.

The meeting for Rajapalayam Taluk would be held at Adi Dravida School in Sundaranachiyarpuram. The venues for the grievance meetings to be held in other taluks are as follows:

Community hall in Thulukkapatti village (Srivilliputtur taluk); VAO office at Subramaniyapuram (Sivakasi); Community hall at Muthalnaickenpatti (Sattur); Muthalapuram Village Panchayat office (Virudhunagar); VAO office in Chettipatti (Aruppukottai); Ration shop at Thoduvanpatti (Kariyapatti)l Panchayat Union Primary School in Melendal (Tiruchuli) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme service centre at Sevalpatti (Vembakottai).