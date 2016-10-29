A total of 121 petitions were submitted to District Collector S.A. Raman during the grievance redressal meeting that was held for ex-servicemen, serving defence personnel as well as their dependents here on Friday.

On receiving the petitions, the Collector directed the authorities concerned to look into the issues raised and redress them.

He also handed over financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 6,23,719 to beneficiaries, of whom 17 people received Rs. 20,000 each as marriage assistance, two persons received Rs. 2,20,000 on compassionate grounds from the welfare fund and three persons received Rs. 63,719 as interest subsidy for bank loans, according to an official press release.