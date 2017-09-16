Govt. will fall within a week: Dhinakaran

more-in

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of indulging in “unethical politics” by joining hands with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others who had opposed him during the confidence motion in February, sidelined AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday said that the present government would “fall in a week.”

Mr. Dhinakaran defended his faction’s move to implead itself in a petition filed by DMK working president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin in the Madras High Court, and asserted that there was no political motive behind the decision.

Reiterating that the DMK was his principal political rival, Mr. Dhinakaran told mediapersons that after P. Vetrivel and the group’s lawyer met Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, they had developed an apprehension that the Speaker might immediately order the disqualification of the MLAs backing him (Mr. Dhinakaran) and hold a sitting of the House to allow a vote of confidence motion. This was why his group decided to implead itself in the case, he said.

“There existed an opportunity which we have made use of. What is wrong in that?” he asked, adding that the court, by ordering an injunction against a floor test till Wednesday, had only supported his group, as the prayer of the DMK was to seek the test.