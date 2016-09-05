The State government invested Rs. 23,065 crore in various government companies and corporations up to March 2015.

While the average on return on its investments was just 0.42 per cent, it paid an average interest rate of 8.12 per cent on its borrowings during 2014-15, CAG report said. The government had invested Rs. 15,368 crore in two statutory corporations, Rs. 6,050 crore in 66 government companies and Rs. 1,645 crore in cooperatives, according to the report.

In 2014-15, the government infused Rs. 488.66 crore in seven State Transport Undertakings, which had an accumulated loss of Rs. 10,381.35 crore. It pumped in Rs. 4,300.32 crore in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd, the report said.