Acting Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao offered prayers at the famed Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) here on Thursday coinciding with ‘pradosham’ day.

Mr. Rao, accompanied by his family members, was received with temple honours at the entrance and was guided around the temple complex.

He offered prayers at the main shrine dedicated to Sri Brihadeeswarar, as also at the shrines of Goddess Brihannayaki and Goddess Varagi Sannathi.

Since it was pradosham, the Governor witnessed the special evening poojas to the Mahanandhi.

Incidentally, senior Archaeological Society of India officials, led by Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist Busa Goud Bashyam and Deputy Superintending Archaeologist Narasimham, explained the significance of the renowned paintings and sculptures when Mr. Rao went up the tower to have a look at the Paintings Chamber and the Thandava Maadam.

Later, Mr. Rao visited a private hospital where he inaugurated a special ward for treating children with cleft lip and palate.

He said, “Good treatment and care with a human touch is the birth right of every patient.”

He expressed the hope that more quality hospitals would come up in rural areas to provide affordable treatment to the poor.

Mr. Rao was felicitated by the members of the Thanjavur Tamil Sangam.

District Collector A. Annadurai and other officials welcomed the Governor upon his arrival in Thanjavur. Mr. Rao left for Tiruchi later in the evening.





