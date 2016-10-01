Ch. Vidyasagar Rao visited her at Apollo Hospital in Chennai and was briefed on her condition.

After visiting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Saturday, the Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao stated that Ms. Jayalalithaa was “recovering well.”

Mr. Rao, who is holding an additional charge as Governor of Tamil Nadu visited Ms. Jayalalithaa and was briefed on her condition by Apollo Hospitals chairman Dr. Pratap C. Reddy. In a statement released to the press, the Governor said he is “thankful to the doctors who took him to the ward where the Chief Minister is being given treatment... happy to note that the Chief Minister is recovering well.”

Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016 citing fever and dehydration.