Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration on Employment Exchange campus, demanding action against the Assistant Director of District Employment Exchange here on Wednesday.

M. Karunanidhi, district president of the association, who led the protest, said if the government failed to take action against the officer, they would lay siege to the Employment Exchange and Training Centre in Guindy during a State-level protest.

Raising slogans against the officer, the agitators said the officer acted against the interest of the employees and harassed women employees. He had also indulged in various acts of omission and commission while serving in Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli, they alleged.