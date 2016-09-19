Vellore Collector holds meeting with about 150 doctors on managing the rising number of fever cases

The Health Department is reaching out to all medical practitioners for better coordination in managing fever cases.

As a follow-up to the Health Minister’s recent meeting on preventing communicable diseases, Collector S.A. Raman held a meeting with private medical practitioners on Saturday.

“About 150 doctors, including paediatricians, physicians, and block medical officers of primary health centres and government hospitals attended. We outlined the clinical management guidelines and released an awareness CD. This meeting stressed on the need for better coordination between the government and private practitioners for fever management,” K.S.T. Suresh, deputy director of health services, Vellore, said.

E. Theranirajan, head, Department of Paediatrics, Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), and Philomena, head of Medicine, GVMCH, spoke about paediatric fever management and adult fever management respectively.

“In the clinical management of fever, three stages are critical — febrile, critical and afebrile. The doctors should manage the three phases of fever and continue close monitoring, and adjust treatment accordingly,” he said. Doctors said that if there were 100 fever cases, 90 per cent were viral fever and 10 were dengue fever.

Among dengue fever cases, one per cent constituted dengue shock syndrome, which could be managed well with close monitoring and appropriate treatment.

Dr. Theranirajan, during his presentation, outlined the don’ts in managing fever cases, especially during an epidemic. “Doctors should not administer intra muscular injections in a child with any fever as it could aggravate the condition. Steroids should not be given for children as it could suppress the immunity,” he said.

In addition, glucose containing solution should not be given, he told doctors.

“In the seven days of dengue fever, there would be high grade fever that will not respond to paracetamol for the first three days. There will be vomiting and the child will be restless,” he said.

At the end of the third day and beginning of fourth day, the body temperature would drop, and go below normal. “But the child will continue to be dull. Doctors should not miss these symptoms. From the beginning of the fourth day and end of the sixth day, there will be capillary leakage. There will be swelling of stomach and face, respiratory distress, and reduced urine output,” he added.

The symptoms should not be missed, he said.

Dr. Suresh said the CD served as a tool kit for dengue clinical management as per the World Health Organisation guidelines. It had presentations in English and Tamil and video clips to enable the practitioners to create awareness.

“We want this public-private participation to pave the way for health education. The practitioners can use the tool to create awareness,” he said.

“Nilavembu” powder packets were given to private practitioners to be prepared and given at their clinics.