National » Tamil Nadu

September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 05:49 IST

Gore competency

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

The most curious aspect of Sadhuram 2 is the numeral in the title, which makes you wonder about Sadhuram 1 . But that film is yet to be made. We are, thus, in the realm of Limca Records.

Along with astonishing Indian feats like longest ear hair and fastest sentence typed by the nose, we now have the sequel to a film that does not exist. Or maybe it does.

For director Sumanth Radhakrishnan has been unequivocal about the debt his film owes to James Wan’s Saw . You may remember that charming film, which featured, among other highlights, a man hacking off his foot. Or what a young David Fincher would have called Biology class.

Sadhuram 2 is a fairly faithful remake. Two men – a doctor (Yog Japee), a photographer (Riaz) – find themselves chained to the floor of a little room painted and lit in colours that, on a shade card, would be called Algae Green and Post-Antibiotics-Urine Yellow. That rumble you hear isn’t the soundtrack.

It’s your stomach getting ready to hurl. But the film isn’t pukey enough. It’s been made palatable for Indian audiences – though, thankfully, not with dream duets and a falling-in-love track. (And the running time is a brisk 94 minutes.)

But in order to procure a UA rating, the gore has been vitiated. If Saw was torture porn, Sadhuram 2 is an item number.

What fun is it, pray, when you get a hacking-off-a-foot scene without the blade sinking into flesh and bone and unloosing torrents of blood? It’s like a Disney movie where the cute animal sidekick has been blurred.

The back-and-forth story slowly pieces together clues and reveals why – and by whom – these men are being held captive. Cinematographer Sathish Babu does good work.

There’s a tonal consistency that you rarely find in these micro-budgeted films. But despite Girishh Gopalakrishnan’s throbbing score, which allows you to experience the sensation of being trapped in the bass drum at a Megadeth performance, there is little forward momentum.

The dialogues are terribly expository, and the performers appear to have trained in the Smoke Signals School of Acting. They seem to be trying to catch the attention of people on a distant hill.

We walk in for severed limbs. We walk out with sermons.

baradwaj rangan

Sadhuram 2

Genre:Thriller

Director:Sumanth Radhakrishnan

Cast:Yog Japee, Riaz

Storyline:Two captives try to break free from a torturous game

Bottomline: A Saw redo that’s just not pukey enough

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

DMK district secretaries meeting seeks compensation for Tamils

I-T officials detect Rs. 100-crore tax evasion

Perarivalan seeks probe into attack, parole

Cleanliness campaign under way at Salem railway division

Development works taken up with eye on local body elections

Co-optex launches Deepavali special sales

In Coimbatore Today

Stickers with vehicle details to be fixed in autos

Literature festival held

Bengaluru airport gets its own app

I-T officials detect Rs. 100-crore tax evasion

Bus services between TN, Karnataka remain suspended

Supreme Court reverses order on 83 sacked TN officers

Female elephant killed during mating

High Court bans registration of unauthorised plots

Unapproved layouts and registration issues

Court quashes rape case after youth agrees to marry Dalit girl

Body of Vignesh cremated

Sex and the city girl

Natham Viswanathan stripped of party posts


Chennai

A slow recovery for small enterprises

Tracing MS’ musical journey through pages of a daily

The after-effects linger

Brazilian national held with 3.69 kg cocaine near airport

Amma marriage halls in 11 places

DMK district secretaries meeting seeks compensation for Tamils

A fillip to flood resistance

Madurai

“Madurai witnessing robust growth”

Evidence honours maker of Joker film

HC helps girl reunite with mother

HC directs SP to consider permission for VCK stir

‘Simplify procedures for pensioners’

Follow due process of law while evicting shop: HC

ATC Welfare measures distributed

BJP celebrates PM’s birthday

Mixed response in south Tamil Nadu

Hot milk poured on woman

Coimbatore

College faculty stage protest

Farmers demand changes in crop insurance scheme

Activist moves court seeking action against Kannada actors

SICOT chief plans two new projects

RPF personnel booked for slapping bus conductor

Tiruchirapalli

Plea to open new subway soon

Family for safe return of driver

New move on distance education

Farmers welcome opening of dam

Protests and closure of shops mark bandh

ATC

Bandh call: Over 6,000 protesters court arrest in central region

For lorry driver targeted by mob, Karnataka is a no-go area

Plea to open new subway in Tiruchi soon

Puducherry

Teams must coordinate to ensure justice in all cases, says Bedi

Sacred recipes from divine kitchens

Summit planned to attract investors to U.T.

Government creates virtual IT cadre

Two injured in explosion


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Former Minister R. Viswanathan (centre) at his house during a raid by income tax officials in Dindigul district. File photo

I-T officials detect Rs. 100-crore tax evasion

"All four of them — (former Electricity Minister Natham R. Viswanathan, Vetri Duraisamy, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers) — have evaded tax. There was violation to the tune of Rs.100 crore". »