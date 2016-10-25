City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against four persons arrested on the charge of illegal transport of rice meant for Public Distribution System.

On October 4, officials of the Food Cell CID intercepted a vehicle, near Seelanaickenpatti Bypass Roundabout, and found 4,700 kg of rice in 95 gunny bags.

The police arrested C. Ranjith alias Abdul Rahman (26) and B. Munavar (23), both from Vellore district; and S. Dhanasekar (24) of Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Inquiries revealed that they had purchased rice from Madurai. They were planning to sell it in Kerala.

The provisions were invoked against R. Selvam alias Edappadi Selvam (26) too. He was recently arrested in a robbery case. Inquiries revealed that he was involved in burglary cases in Erode district and a double-murder case in Kannankurichi.