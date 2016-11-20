Women queue up at Then Kiizh Alangam polling booth in Thanjavur on Saturday. (Right) Voters at a booth at Esanatham in Aravakurichi constituency on Saturday. —Photos: R.M. Rajarathinam, A. Muralitharan

Barring minor incidents, polling in all the constituencies was by and large peaceful and brisk since early morning

Voter turnout was good in the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies on Saturday, where the Election Commission had countermanded the Assembly elections in May after large sums of money reportedly meant for distribution of voters were recovered.

While Aravakurichi recorded a polling percentage of 81.92, in Thanjavur it was 69.41. Long queues were seen at polling stations in both the constituencies from 7 a.m onwards. Voters including many women and the elderly braved the scorching sun to exercise their franchise in many parts of the Aravakurichi constituency, where 39 candidates are in the fray. V. Senthil Balaji, former AIADMK Minister, and K.C. Pallani Shamy of the DMK are the main contenders.

At Esanatham, a remote village, 20 per cent votes were polled by 9 a.m. The percentage went up to 43 by 11 a.m. and 61.98 by 1 p.m. It touched 73.58 per cent by 3 p.m. Polling was delayed for half-an-hour at a booth in Malaikovilur and Andipatti Kottai owing to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines. There was heated exchange between AIADMK and DMK cadre, who traded charges of putting up banners within the 100 meters of the polling booths at some places in the constituency.

Pallapatti, a Muslim dominated town, wore a festive look with the residents thronging the polling station at the Government Higher Secondary School. “I was apprehensive whether the election would be cancelled this time too. I heaved a sigh of relief after casting my vote,” said A. Shahul Hameed, who had come down to Pallapatti from Pune to vote.

Complaints of outsiders

DMK cadre complained that several outsiders were present in the town. Mr.Pallani Shamy, who visited a booth at Pallapatti, alleged outsiders were brought to canvassing. He also alleged that the AIADMK “appointed” several outsiders as booth agents. Following this, the election authorities sent out at least two agents from a polling centre at the Government Higher Secondary School.

AIADMK cadre complained that several workers from Tiruppur were brought to Pallapatti by the DMK for casting bogus votes. Similarly, there were reports that vehicles in Pallapatti were hired by both the parties to transport voters to booths. At least two autorickshaws were seized. District Collector K. Govindaraj said no violence or untoward incident was reported in any part of the constituency.

Eight nabbed

In Thanjavur, the dull and cloudy day did not dampen the spirits of voters who queued up at polling stations. At Raja Serfoji Government Arts College polling station, eight persons who tried to cast bogus votes were nabbed by police.

The incident came to light when the DMK booth agent raised doubts about the identity of the persons, as there was a discrepancy in photographs in their identity cards and the voters’ list.

AIADMK and DMK cadre got into an argument at Vallam, accusing each other of violating rules, obstructing and inducing voters near a polling station at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School. DMK cadre resorted to a road roko, alleging that the police were supporting the AIADMK.

The protest affected vehicular traffic for about 30 minutes.

EVM snag

An electronic voting machine did not work at the Melvasthachavadi polling station for about 30 minutes, but it was set right soon. Some people complained of fading indelible ink at a polling station on Sourashtra Street and officials promptly replaced the ink.

A Special Sub Inspector, Swaminathan (54) of Punnainallur area, suffered seizures while he was on election duty at the police control room in the early hours of Saturday.

He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A total of 14 candidates, including M. Rengasany (AIADMK) and Anjugam Bhupathy (DMK), are in the fray.

Record polling

The Nellithope constituency in Puducherry witnessed a record 85.76 per cent turnout, surpassing the 2016 Assembly elections figure. In the Assembly polls, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 85. 44 per cent. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of the Congress is engaged in a make-or-break battle with Om Sakthi Sekar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Long queues were witnessed outside the polling booths as women, elderly and differently-abled cutting across sections of society turned up in large numbers.

Though the by-election was peaceful , a road roko by AIADMK cadre at the Saram junction alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Congress, led to tense moments. The by-election saw for the first time the Election Commission introducing electronically transmitted postal ballot paper for service voters.

The by-poll was necessitated after A. John Kumar of the Congress resigned his MLA post to enable Mr. Narayanasamy, a non-member in the 30-member Assembly, to seek mandate.

(With inputs from Rajesh B. Nair in Puducherry)