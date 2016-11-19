The day-long special campaign to open new postal savings bank accounts using the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency evoked overwhelming response on Friday.

As many as 650 new postal savings bank accounts were opened in the two head post offices in Salem city and Attur town and 65 sub-post offices in the Salem East Postal Division till 6.30 p.m. and the deadline for the same is 8 p.m.

More people are waiting to open the accounts even after the sunset, senior official of the East Postal Division told ‘The Hindu’.

Those who opened the new account deposited a sum to the tune of about Rs. 65 lakh using the scrapped notes.

Official sources here said that the residents of the towns and villages in the district that fell under the East postal division have opened about 3,700 new post office savings bank accounts using the scrapped notes since the currency crisis surfaced last week.