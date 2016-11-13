The District Legal Service Authority (DSLA) had settled claim amount to the tune of Rs.24.94 crore to litigants through 24 lok adalats it conducted this year so far, said Principal and District Judge K. Murali Shankar.

Inaugurating a national lok adalat at the district court complex here on Saturday, he said that Supreme Court has directed all courts to conduct lok adalats to settle pending cases.

Para legal volunteers and other volunteers had covered more than 30,000 households in a two-day door-to-door awareness campaign to create awareness among rural people on services provided by the DLSA, he added.

Mahila Court Judge K. Karunanidhi said that no strict application of the procedural laws, effective participation, transparency, efficiency and lack of animosity were some of the salient features of Lok Adalat.

DLSA Secretary C. Vijaya Kumar said that compensation to the tune of Rs.2,33,48,545 were given and more than 5,300 cases were settled on this day.

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

The mega lok adalats held in the two districts, drew good response as they made settlements to the tune of Rs 5.43 crore after settling more than 16,500 cases.

The mega lok adalat chaired by Principal District Judge Meena Satheesh in Ramanathapuram district settled 3,428 cases and awarded total settlement of Rs 1.76 crore, while the mega lok adalat in Sivaganga district, chaired by Principal District Judge M Jothiraman, settled 13,213 cases and awarded settlements for Rs 3.67 crore.

A total of 5,331 cases, including motor accidents claims original petitions, execution petitions, maintenance cases and summary trial cases were referred to 17 benches in Ramanathapuram district, of which, the benches settled 3,428 cases, S Balasubramanian, Senior Administrative Assistant, District legal aid services, said.

Eight benches were constituted at the district court here and they were chaired by Additional District Judge S Sivakadatcham and Chief Judicial Magistrate K Jayaraj. They were assisted by K. Devadoss, retired District judge and S. Annamalai, retired sub judge.

In Siganganga, a total of 16,722 cases were taken up and 12 benches, including six benches constituted at the District court settled 13,213 cases. R. Gunasekaran, Administrative Assistant, District legal aid services said.

District Judges C P M Chandra (PCR Court), P Jayaraj (Fast Track Court) and Chief Judicial Magistrate J Radhika were among other judges chaired the benches and settled the cases.