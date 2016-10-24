The best three letters would be selected out of over 100

More than 100 boys and girls wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their thoughts on “India’s diversity is our strength” at the national-level letter writing competition, organised by the Postal Department here on Sunday.

Responding to the communication sent by N. J. Uthaya Singh, Superintendent of Post Offices, Ramanathapuram division, about 140 boys and girls, studying class VI to X, assembled at a school here and took part in the competition. Students, mostly girls from schools in Kilakarai and nearby areas, turned up for the competition.

The Postal Department provided inland letters, postal covers and other stationery and kept a letter box for the students to drop the letters, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The students were given an hour from 10 to 11 a.m. to complete the letter.

The letters would be sent to Karaikudi division for evaluation and after selecting the best three letters and taking photo copies of all the letters, the originals would be despatched to the PMO, Ms S Vijaya Gomathy, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, said.

Authors of the best three entries would be given prizes at the divisional level here and the letters would be sent to the regional level and if selected to the circle and national levels, she said. Mr Singh supervised the arrangements and BJP leader D Kuppuramu congratulated the students for taking part in the competition.