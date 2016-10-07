Students skimming through books kept at the fair in Thoothukudi.— Photo : N.Rajesh

The book fair, which is under way in Thoothukudi, received a good response from the public.

Students from various educational institutions paid a visit to the venue.

The 10-day book fair, which was organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India and Young Minds of All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi, commenced here on September 30.

Over five lakh books have been exhibited in the 90 stalls.

Books about general knowledge, current affairs, competitive examinations, novels and magazines were on the stands.

Visitors can buy all books published by The Hindu , the press sponsor of the event. The programme is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.