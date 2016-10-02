National » Tamil Nadu

October 2, 2016
Updated: October 2, 2016 05:41 IST

Gone baby gone

Kallattam aspires to be a slick race-against-time film about saving the life of a little girl who has been diagnosed with subdural haematoma.

Her parents need to piece together Rs.20 lakh for her treatment. The father pledges everything he owns with a loan shark, but loses the money on his way to the hospital. With his daughter in the ICU, all he has is a few hours to bring back the money.

Fair enough. But for a thriller with such a premise, isn’t it normal to expect the film to finally tell us what happened to the girl? Shouldn’t we be told if she survives or not?

But I guess that’s too much to ask of a director who abandons plot lines every time you blink. It’s revealed early on that it was in fact the money lender who got goons to steal the money back from the father.

On being tracked down by cops, he confesses to the crime too. Now, instead of reclaiming the documents and jewels to pawn it elsewhere, why would any sensible policeman go for an elaborate search to recover that same bag of money? Barely twenty minutes into Kallattam , we stumble into this gaping plot hole, which pretty much makes the rest of the film pointless.

From this search, the film meanders into an even more elaborate sub-plot about a criminal and his past rivalry with the policeman investigating this case.

Elumalai, who plays this criminal, gets so much screen time from this point on that you’re tempted to Google to see if he is in fact the film’s financier.

But the dark cloud that is Kallattam has its silver lining too… a run time of just 96 minutes.

vishal menon

Kallattam

Genre:Thriller

Director:G Ramesh

Cast:Nandaa, Richard, Elumalai

Storyline:A policeman kidnaps a criminal’s daughter to teach him a lesson

Bottomline:A film swallowed by its gaping plot holes

