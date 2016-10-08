Rich and varied:Valli Muthiah and visitors taking a look at the dolls on display at the ‘Golu Bungalow’ in Kottaiyur near Karaikudi in Sivganga district.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Come ‘Navaratri festival’, the ‘Golu Bungalow,’ a palatial Chettinad house in this small town wears a festive look as women and children make a beeline to have a look at the rich and rare collection of dolls, figurines and miniature sets in the Golu display.

A rich collection of more than one lakh colourful dolls, figurines and miniature sets, some of them very rare and unique was stacked in the glass framed almirahs in the main hall of the bungalow, which was exclusively set apart to house the collection and conduct the annual event.

When Valli Muthiah from the family of Vallal Alagappa Chettiar walked into the bungalow on Wednesday evening to perform puja on the fourth day of the festival, it marked the 77th Navaratri festival in the bungalow. Her grandmother Meyyammai Aachi started the festival in 1939, after which, the bungalow became synonymous with Golu.

“I had taken part in the festival as a child and I was stunned by my grandama’s strenuous efforts in building the rich collection and inspired by her meticulous planning in organising the festival year after year,” says Ms. Muthiah, turning nostalgic in an informal interaction with The Hindu .

After Aachi passed on the baton, she had been organising the festival for more than five decades without a break. The collection has touched more than one lakh mark but her quest for expanding the collection never ends.

“I look for dolls and miniature sets wherever I go and whichever country I visit,” says the 71-year-old Ms. Muthiah. After the collection started growing, the bungalow was exclusively set apart for Golu, she says displaying some of the rare collections such as the British and Scottish soldiers, the Queen carriage, women in Scottish kilt, the London telephone booth, London post box, Angles from London and the Harrods in London.

Her grandma was fond of miniature sets and an almirah was full of miniature sets, including a gold plated T set, which she received as ‘dowry’ in her wedding, she recalls. Miniature images of the British soldiers have found a place only in this bungalow after London museum, she says quoting a British woman, who visited the bungalow.

Most of the dolls and miniature sets were collected by Meyyammai Aachi, when she travelled abroad and visited many parts of the country. After stepping into her shoes, Ms. Muthiah added more to the collection. And now, Ms. Solai Saratha, her second daughter is all set to carry the baton. This year, the festival began on October 2 with ‘Meenakshi Jananam’ with display of dolls related to the concept.

‘Seetha Kalyanam’ drew a large number of people on Thursday. Those who thronged the bungalow to enjoy the Golu display were treated with cultural events, associated with the Golu concept and served with Chettinad delicacies on all the nine days, Pala Palaniappan, Secretary of Karaikudi Kamban Kazhagam, who coordinated the events, said.