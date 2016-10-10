Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Sunday prayed in a temple and a church for speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from her illness.

Accompanied by Tirupur MP Sathyabama, and other senior party functionaries, Mr. Sengottaiyan held candle on one hand and Ms. Jayalalithaa's portrait on another kneeling down in the church in Gobi town.

Earlier, at Arulmigu Pachamalai Murugan temple, Mr. Sengottaiyan led 500 partymen in performing ‘abishekam’ with 108 pots of milk, 208 ‘padi pooja’ and ‘deeparadhanai’ to the idol of Lord Ganesha at the foothill.

The prayers were followed by ‘annadhanam’.