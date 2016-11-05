A goat in Manimuthar was found dead allegedly on being bitten by a wild animal.

Kamalanathan, who lost the goat, claimed his goat should have been mauled by a panther, sources said.

R. Velladurai, Ambasamudram Range officer, said that pug marks of such a wild animal could be hardly found and the cause of death was yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred just 150 meters away from the forest area. However, efforts were on to capture any such panther.

S. Mohan, Forester, said the carcass was taken to a veterinary hospital at Kallidaikurichi.

TTPS employee hurt

M. Selva Saravanaraj, (21), technical assistant, TTPS, suffered injury on his cheek inside the plant on Friday. A broken piece of glass hit his face allegedly while shutting down the third unit.

He was inside the control room when it occurred. He was taken to Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli.