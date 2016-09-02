Students are the leaders now and they need not think about becoming leaders in future. If the role of students with leadership qualities was properly executed, every student would step into the shoes of leader, according to Additional Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group (CSG), C. Sylendra Babu.

Speaking on ‘Igniting Inspiration’ at St. Mary’s College here on Thursday, he said parents want their children to be well educated. They want their children to get high profile jobs. So students had great responsibilities to fulfil the wishes of their parents. College is a suitable platform and serves as a training centre to acquire knowledge.

He asked students not to restrict themselves within the circle of learning but go beyond the syllabus with their creative talent to discover something new. No matter whatever subject the students had chosen they should have a fascination for it. They should develop curiosity and desire to learn. Learning is a continuous process and lifelong pleasure. Education is much important and it creates a person civilized in the society, he said

Later, he interacted with students. Earlier, Sr. Alphonse Roseline Mary, College Principal, welcomed the gathering.