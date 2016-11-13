It is important that the DMK wins the Assembly elections to Thanjavur and Aravakurichi and the by-election to Tirupparankundram for the State government to function effectively, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said here on Saturday.

Canvassing votes for the DMK candidate Anjugam Bhupathy here, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar stated that a win for the AIADMK would not usher in any change whereas the DMK winning would give a strong shock therapy to the State government to whip it into functioning effectively.

If the DMK's strength is bolstered in the Assembly, then the AIADMK would be forced to render a better job in administration. The AIADMK was not effective in questioning the maladministration of the Narendra Modi-led Central government though it has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha. Only the DMK and the Congress have the gumption to question the misdeeds of the Central government, he said.

While Mr. Modi claimed before the Lok Sabha elections that he would unearth all black money and deposit Rs. 15 lakh in each and everybody's bank accounts, in demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currencies he has taken away whatever was left in the purse of the poor women, the TNCC president said.

Pointing out that the Cauvery delta resembled a desert for want of water, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar faulted the AIADMK for doing enough to help the delta farmers by putting pressure on the Centre.