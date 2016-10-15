: Police are inquiring into a complaint of sexual assault of a tenth standard girl here in Eriyur in Pennagaram.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the victim, a 15-year-old class X student of a school in Eriyur was offered a hitch on a bike by a 20-year-old on Thursday morning on her way to school. It is alleged that the man took the girl into a forest area and sexually assaulted her. The victim was spotted by a cattle grazer and was brought home.

When contacted, a special branch police official said a case was registered under Section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. However, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pennagaram, Manikandan said no case had been registered and the complaint that had been lodged by the girl’s family on Thursday was still being investigated.

In the meantime, the girl was brought under the custody of the District Child Protection Office. According to the District Child Protection Officer Dr. Rajameenakshi, the girl was given preliminary counselling.