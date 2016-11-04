A 14-year old girl, K. Ragavi, who was asleep at her house at Veeraragavapuram in Tiruchendur, died after the roof collapsed due to rain at 8.30. p.m. on Wednesday. Sources said due to heavy wind and rain, an asbestos sheet fell on the tiled roof of the house causing its collapse, in which the girl sustained head injuries. She died on the way to hospital. The body was sent to Tiruchendur Government Hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by Seethalakshmi (37), mother of the deceased, Tiruchendur Temple police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C.

Please Wait while comments are loading...