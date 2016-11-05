A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her house at Malaimedu Agravaram in the Walajah taluk.

Police said her mother in a complaint said she suspected that her daughter had taken the extreme step due to torture by a youth in the neighbourhood.

According to police, Surya, a resident of J.J. Nagar in Malaimedu Agravaram, studying second year B.Com in a college in Arcot, was alone at home on Thursday. Her parents had gone for work.

When they returned, they found her hanging.

In a complaint with the SIPCOT police, her mother alleged that a youth in the neighbourhood had been troubling her.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

On Friday, the girl’s relatives staged a protest demanding the police to arrest the youth.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104. Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be reached at 044-24640050.